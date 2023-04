Skinner will defend the road net Sunday in Game 4 against Los Angeles, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner is coming off a 28-save effort in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings. He has a 1-2 record this postseason, allowing nine goals on 90 shots. Los Angeles has 3.00 goals per game in the first round of the playoffs.