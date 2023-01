Skinner will be between the pipes Monday in Los Angeles.

Skinner is coming off a 43-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado. He has a 12-10-2 record this season with a 2.88 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 25 appearances. Skinner made 29 saves on 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to Los Angeles on Nov. 16. The Kings rank 16th in the league this year with 3.21 goals per game.