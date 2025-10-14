Skinner will be between the road pipes Tuesday versus the Rangers, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Skinner will look to rebound Tuesday after giving up three goals on 22 shots (.864 save percentage) in the season-opening loss against Calgary on Wednesday. The Rangers are 2-2-0 to start the year, and while they've scored 10 goals across a pair of games on the road, they have been shut out twice at home by the Penguins and Capitals. Skinner has fared well against the Rangers throughout his career, owning a 3-1-0 record, 2.25 GAA and .926 save percentage.