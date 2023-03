Skinner will defend the road goal Saturday versus Seattle, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner is coming off a 25-save performance in Thursday's 4-1 win over Dallas. He has a 21-14-4 record this season with a 2.87 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 41 games played. Skinner has posted a mark of 1-1-0 versus the Kraken this year with an .897 save percentage. Seattle is tied for fifth in the league this campaign with 3.47 goals per game.