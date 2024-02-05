Skinner will patrol the road crease during Tuesday's matchup with the Golden Knights, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Skinner has been unstoppable since late December, racking up 12 straight wins while posting an exceptional 1.41 GAA and .950 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 24th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Vegas team that's 18-5-2 at home this year.