Skinner will patrol the home crease versus the Kings on Monday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Skinner is coming off a 21-save effort in a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. He has a 16-9-3 record with one shutout, a 2.77 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The Kings sit 13th in the league with 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.