Skinner will tend the twine on the road versus Vancouver on Friday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner will get one final tune-up before Opening Night versus the Flames on Oct. 8. The 26-year-old backstop has featured in at least 50 games in each of the last three seasons but has only reached the 30-win mark once during that stretch. While his GAA last season remained below three (2.81), it marked a career worst for the Edmonton native.