Skinner will defend the home crease against Montreal on Saturday, according to Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network.

This will be Skinner's third start in four games and seventh in the last 10 contests, as he has taken over for the time being as the No. 1 netminder with the Oilers. Skinner is 6-5-0 with a 2.91 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Skinner will face the Canadiens, who have scored only 67 goals in 23 games.