Skinner will guard the road goal against the Kings on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has won five of his last six outings while stopping 155 of 170 shots faced. He has a 13-8-2 record with one shutout, a 2.85 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. The Kings sit 16th in the league with 3.06 goals per game in 2024-25.