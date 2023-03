Skinner will get the home start versus Dallas on Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Skinner bounced back Tuesday with a victory over Ottawa, after he gave up six goals on 37 shots in a 7-4 loss in Toronto on Saturday. Skinner is 20-14-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage. He takes on the Stars, who lead the Central Division with 87 points, one better than Minnesota.