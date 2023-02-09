Skinner will defend the road crease in Philadelphia on Thursday, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Skinner will make his first start since Jan. 25 versus Columbus, when he gave up three goals on 27 shots in an overtime loss. Skinner is 13-10-3 this season with a 2.92 GAA and .914 save percentage. He will face the Flyers, who are averaging 2.75 goals per game, sixth worst in the NHL.