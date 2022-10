Skinner will start Tuesday's home game against Buffalo, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

This will be Skinner's first start of the season after he made a relief appearance Saturday versus Calgary. He stopped all 31 shots he faced that night after Jack Campbell was pulled. Skinner had a 6-6-0 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 13 appearances for the Oilers last season.