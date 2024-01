Skinner will guard the home goal versus the Senators on Saturday.

Skinner has won his last four starts, allowing a total of seven goals in that span. The 25-year-old is in a groove as the Oilers' No. 1 netminder. The Senators have scored 11 times over their last four contests, but they've gone 1-3-0 in that span, making this a favorable matchup for Skinner.