Skinner will guard the home net Saturday against the Canucks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Both Skinner and Jack Campbell struggled against Vancouver in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to open the season. The 24-year-old Skinner will get the nod in the home opener, however, as he looks to bounce back against the same Canucks team. Skinner went 29-14-5 with a .913 save percentage last season. He's expected to split the workload with Campbell again to open the 2023-24 campaign.