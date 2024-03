Skinner will patrol the home crease Wednesday against Washington, according to Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk.

Skinner has won four of his past five start, stopping 143 of 151 shots during that span. He has a 29-13-3 record this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 47 games played. Skinner earned a 25-save shutout win over the Capitals on Nov. 24. Washington ranks 29th in the league this campaign with 2.65 goals per contest.