Skinner stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Skinner gave up three goals in the first 11:48 of the game, but he was perfect after that as the Oilers rallied for a comeback win. This was Skinner's fifth win in his last six outings and just the second time in that span he's given up at least three goals. The 26-year-old has an 18-9-3 record with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 30 starts this season. The Oilers have alternated goalies over their last five games, though it's possible a back-to-back forced their hand. Skinner had been starting roughly two of every three games in December, so he appears to remain ahead of Calvin Pickard for now. The Oilers visit the Canucks on Saturday.