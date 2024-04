Skinner stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Skinner turned in the first good goaltending performance on either side in this series, though he also had plenty of support from his offense. He's allowed 10 goals on 91 shots through three games, but the Oilers have scored 17 times to establish a 2-1 series lead. Skinner continues to hold the starting job, and he'll look to strengthen Edmonton's position in Sunday's Game 4.