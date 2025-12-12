Skinner stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Skinner bounced back from an overtime loss to the Oilers on Tuesday, picking up his fourth win in his last seven outings. The 27-year-old netminder has allowed one goal or less in three of those games. For the season, he's at an 11-8-4 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 23 starts. Skinner won't always have the most stable ratios, but the Oilers' offense gives him a good chance to collect wins. They're back in action with a back-to-back this weekend, visiting Toronto on Saturday and Montreal on Sunday. Skinner and Calvin Pickard will likely split those games.