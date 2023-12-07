Skinner stopped 39 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The score looked lopsided, but the Hurricanes still got their chances, with Skinner denying all but a Jordan Staal tally in the third period. This was Skinner's fifth straight win, and he's allowed a total of eight goals on 141 shots in that span, rebounding nicely from a bad start to the campaign. He's up to a 9-7-1 record with a 3.03 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 18 games overall. The Oilers host the similarly surging Wild on Friday in a battle of teams benefiting from a coaching change.