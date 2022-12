Skinner allowed two goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Coyotes.

It was an easy night for Skinner as he only faced 18 shots while the Edmonton offense exploded for eight goals -- a stark contrast from the 50 shots he faced in Monday's 3-2 loss to Washington. With Wednesday's victory, Skinner has won three of his last four starts. The 24-year-old netminder improves to 8-6-0 with a .915 save percentage.