Skinner turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Toronto.

Skinner allowed an Auston Matthews goal 27 seconds into the opening period before Morgan Rielly scored in the second to put Edmonton in a 2-0 hole. However, Skinner would rebound to hold the Leafs scoreless for the remainder of the contest while Edmonton rallied for four unanswered goals to claim a 4-2 victory. It's the eighth straight win for the 25-year-old netminder, who's posted a stellar .948 save percentage in that span. Overall, Skinner's now 19-9-1 on the season with a .903 save percentage and 2.61 GAA.