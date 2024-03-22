Skinner turned aside 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 8-3 victory over the Sabres.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, Skinner settled in to hold Buffalo to one goal over the final two frames while the Oilers exploded for eight goals en route to the win. The 25-year-old Skinner hasn't lost in regulation since Feb. 24 -- he's gone 6-0-2 in his last eight outings while holding opponents to three goals or fewer in each start. Overall, Skinner improves to 31-13-4 with a .908 save percentage and 2.58 GAA this season. He figures to be back in net Saturday on the road against Toronto.