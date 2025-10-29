Skinner stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Skinner allowed two of the three goals against in the first period. The Oilers came out with a cleaner performance in the final 40 minutes, and that helped Skinner limit the damage to a Barrett Hayton goal in that stretch while the Edmonton offense took over. Skinner is now 3-3-1 on the year with a 2.41 GAA and an .898 save percentage over seven outings. He's been the No. 1 for the Oilers so far, but his performance still isn't inspiring a ton of confidence. The Oilers' next game is a favorable home matchup Thursday versus the low-scoring Rangers.