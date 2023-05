Skinner stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

The Oilers set the tone with special-teams play in the first period, and Skinner was mostly able to coast to the win. He allowed a goal to Ivan Barbashev early in the third period, but that was the lone blemish. Skinner has won three of his last four games while allowing 13 tallies in that span. He should get the nod again for Game 3 in Edmonton on Monday.