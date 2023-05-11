Skinner stopped 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Skinner has alternated strong and poor starts in the second round. This was the second time he's managed to limit the Golden Knights to a single goal, but he's given up nine tallies over his other two appearances. The 24-year-old netminder is now 5-4 in the postseason despite a lackluster .895 save percentage. It appears he still has the trust of head coach Jay Woodcroft, so expect Skinner to start Game 5 in Vegas on Friday.