Skinner made 25 saves in a 5-0 win over the Capitals on Friday.

It was a great rebound for Skinner, who was pulled in the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Canes on Wednesday, when he gave up four goals on just 12 shots. Skinner's overall numbers are awful, but this effort showed a glimpse of the guy who was, at times, one of the NHL's best rookies last season. Keep an eye on him. He could serve you well from this point forward.