Skinner stopped 12 of 16 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

While the Oilers racked up 40 shots on goal, the Canucks proved far more efficient with their shooting. Skinner's stat line was identical to the one he posted in just over half of a game in the season opener Wednesday. The 24-year-old is simply letting too many goals in, but Jack Campbell also struggled in the opener. Usually the Oilers' offense can outscore any goaltending issues, but fantasy managers may want to deploy Skinner in favorable matchups only until he gets his performance back to the level he displayed last year.