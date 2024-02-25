Skinner allowed five goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Skinner is 2-3-1 with 26 goals allowed over his last six outings. His performance has dropped and the team in front of him is also struggling to put together full efforts. The 25-year-old goalie is down to 25-13-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 41 appearances this season. The Oilers' next game is Monday versus the Kings.