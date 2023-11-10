Skinner allowed three goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

In a battle for the bottom of the NHL standings, the Oilers were defeated despite having much more possession. Skinner wasn't sharp enough when called upon, giving up goals to Fabian Zetterlund, Tomas Hertl and Filip Zadina. This was Skinner's third straight loss, dropping him to 1-5-1 with a 3.87 GAA and an .854 save percentage through eight appearances (seven starts). The 25-year-old has a very loose grip on the Oilers' No. 1 job in goal, with Calvin Pickard likely to get a look in the near future -- perhaps as soon as Saturday versus Seattle, which is where he played his junior career from 2008-2012.