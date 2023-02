Skinner turned aside 10 of 12 shots after replacing Jack Campbell early in the second period of Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Oilers were down 4-0 when Skinner entered the game, so even though he was marginally more effective than Campbell, he took the loss. Skinner is now 15-12-4 on the season, but his 2.90 GAA and .912 save percentage are a step up from Campbell's ratios, which could give him an edge on playing time heading into March.