Skinner allowed four goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Skinner had a 3-1 lead to protect from midway in the second period, but the Rangers scored twice in a span of 3:46 in the third to wipe that advantage out. J.T. Miller then scored in overtime, putting four goals on Skinner's line for the first time in eight outings this season. The 26-year-old has gone 3-3-2 with a 2.59 GAA and an .896 save percentage so far, which is virtually textbook mediocrity. Skinner will keep seeing a majority of the starts since Calvin Pickard hasn't been any better. Skinner didn't start more than two games in a row during October, so it's unclear if he'll get the nod Saturday versus the Blackhawks.