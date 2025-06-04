Skinner will guard the cage at home for Game 1 versus the Panthers on Wednesday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Skinner will face off against Sergei Bobrovsky in a rematch of last season's Stanley Cup Finals. Over his last seven outings, the 26-year-old Skinner has recorded three shutouts while posting a 6-1 record and 1.41 GAA. Given his recent performances, Skinner should be given some leash if he puts up a disappointing performance, though Calvin Pickard is waiting for another opportunity and returning from injury.