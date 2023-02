Skinner allowed six goals on 30 shots in a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Sunday.

Skinner surrendered at least one goal in each period, including three markers on 13 shots in the second frame. He dropped to 13-11-4 with a 2.95 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 30 contests this season. Skinner has now lost each of his last three outings, though he stopped a solid 59 of 63 shots over his previous two games.