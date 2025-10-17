Skinner stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with nine seconds left in the game.

Skinner was beaten at least once in each period en route to suffering his first defeat of the campaign. The 26-year-old has had two subpar showings and one outstanding one, as he shut out the Rangers on Tuesday before this loss to the Islanders. Skinner has gone 1-1-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Oilers will continue their road trip against the Devils on Saturday.