Skinner stopped 31 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Oilers battled back from three separate one-goal deficits, but Skinner gave up a rebound goal to Nicolas Roy in the extra session. The overtime defeat snapped a four-game winning streak for Skinner. He's now at 23-14-5 with a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 44 appearances. The Oilers' next two games are in a back-to-back on the road -- they face the Coyotes on Monday and the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Skinner and Jack Campbell will likely split those starts.