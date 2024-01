Skinner will guard the home goal versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has been on a roll recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting an outstanding 1.63 GAA and .943 save percentage. He'll try to pick up his 15th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Philadelphia team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game on the road this year, 11th in the NHL.