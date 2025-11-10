Skinner will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner hasn't been particularly sharp recently, going 1-1-2 with a 3.58 GAA and .875 save percentage over his last four starts. He was chased from Saturday's start against the Avalanche after allowing four goals on 13 shots (.692 save percentage), but he'll attempt to right the ship against the Blue Jackets, who are scoring 3.07 goals per game this year, which is tied for 16th in the NHL.