Skinner will get the starting nod for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Friday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Skinner has struggled so far this postseason, coughing up nine goals on 63 shots in two games. Including his final start of the regular season, he's 1-2-0 with an unsightly .829 save percentage over his last three outings. Skinner went 13-10-2 with an .894 save percentage and a 2.80 GAA in 27 road appearances during the regular season.