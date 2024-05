Skinner will get the starting nod for Game 2 in Vancouver, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner has been shaky this postseason and was rocked for five goals on just 24 shots in the Game 1 loss Wednesday. Through six playoff games, he's registered an .893 save percentage and a 3.01 GAA. On the bright side, Skinner hasn't taken consecutive losses since Feb. 21 and 24.