Skinner will be stationed between the pipes in Vegas on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Skinner has been highly inconsistent this series; in two wins, he's stopped 55 of 57 shots, but in the two losses, he's been tagged with nine goals on just 56 shots. The 24-year-old has now started all 11 games for the Oilers this postseason, registering an .895 save percentage in the process.