Skinner will guard the road net in Game 1 against Florida on Saturday, Ryan Frankson of the Oilers' official site reports.

Skinner has stopped 72 of 76 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a posted a record of 11-5 with a 2.50 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 16 appearances this postseason. The Panthers rank fourth in the 2024 playoffs with 3.24 goals per game.