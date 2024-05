Skinner will guard the road goal in Game 2 versus Dallas on Saturday, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports.

Skinner has stopped 60 of 65 shots during his three-game winning streak. He is coming off a 31-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime victory over the Stars in Game 1. Skinner has posted an 8-3 record with a 2.70 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 11 appearances this postseason.