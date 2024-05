Skinner will patrol the home crease Wednesday in Game 4 against Dallas, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

Skinner surrendered four goals on 21 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 3. He has lost his last two outings, stopping 39 of 45 shots during that span. Skinner has posted an 8-5 record with a 2.76 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 13 starts this postseason.