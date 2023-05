Skinner will get the starting nod for Game 3 at home against Vegas on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

After coughing up five goals in a Game 1 loss, Skinner bounced back by stopping 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's win to tie the series. He's now started all nine games this postseason despite his inconsistent performance. Skinner has registered a 3.32 GAA and an .895 save percentage through the first eight playoff contests.