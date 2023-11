Skinner will face the Islanders at home Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Skinner is still looking to find his footing in the 2023-24 campaign. He's posted an ugly .861 save percentage and 3.53 GAA through nine games. He turned in his best outing of the year in his last appearance, stopping 17 of 18 shots in a win over Seattle. Skinner has been slightly better at home with a 3.21 GAA in five contests.