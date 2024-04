Skinner will defend the road cage against the Blues on Monday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner is 3-1-1 in his last five outings despite posting a 3.16 GAA and .902 save percentage over that stretch. The 25-year-old netminder has already set new career highs in wins (33), shutouts (two) and games played (53) while sporting a personal-best 2.62 GAA.