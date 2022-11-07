Skinner will patrol the road crease Monday against Washington, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Skinner will get the first half of Edmonton's back-to-back, which could put Jack Campbell between the pipes Tuesday versus Tampa Bay. The former has been solid this year, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .944 save percentage. Both of Skinner's victories this season have come on the road.