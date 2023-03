Skinner will be between the home pipes versus Vegas on Saturday, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner has won his last four games and eight of his last nine contests, giving him a 23-14-4 mark with a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage. Skinner has started 10 of the last 12 games for the Oilers as he is firmly established as their No. 1 netminder. Skinner is 1-0-0 against the Golden Knights this season, stopping 31 shots in a 4-3 win Nov. 19.