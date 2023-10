Skinner will be between the home pipes versus Winnipeg on Saturday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has struggled in the early going, giving up eight goals on 32 shots in two appearances against the Canucks. He had a big season in 2022-23, going 29-14-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage. Skinner will face the Jets, who have the same 1-3-0 record as the Oilers, scoring 11 times this season.