Skinner will draw the start for Sunday's Heritage Classic against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Skinner will make his fifth appearance of the year but he's still looking for his first win. He's 0-2-1 with an unsightly 3.93 GAA and .846 save percentage. Last year, Skinner made three appearances against Calgary, going 2-0-0 while stopping an impressive 117 of 120 shots. However, he's allowed at least three goals in each of his four outings this season.